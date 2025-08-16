Experts explain the psychological strategies that could win The Rugby Championship

Think of Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus’ infamous ‘water boy’ video during the 2021 British & Irish Lions Tour. Or his tactics on X of following only the social media accounts of his side’s next opponent. In rugby, the battle extends beyond the field.

Performance psychologist Prof Pieter Kruger, the director of the NWU’s Centre for Health & Human Performance, who has worked with the Springboks, tells Caxton Local Media that the true contest is often fought in players’ minds.

“The head coach always sets a team’s mindset. And, there’s usually a deliberate strategy, even around media messaging, to get into the minds of the opposition before game day,” says Kruger.

Psychological warfare is key in elite rugby, using tactics that either boost the opposition as favourites or convince them they stand no chance.

“The media and social media are being used as an effective weapon as part of psychological warfare. Comments ranging from subtle, nonchalant remarks to direct, aggressive or disrespectful statements by coaches or players in the media can send sharp messages to the opposition in terms of how they are being perceived.”

Kruger says he doesn’t have to name names to illustrate a team gaining a psychological edge over their opponents. “Just keep an eye on one of the best coaches in the business right now. He’s in your head…all the time.”

The science of a winning mindset

Eugene Lee Davids, an associate professor in the department of psychology at the University of Pretoria, sheds light on the theoretical frameworks behind these psychological strategies. He explains that the self-determination theory (SDT) provides a lens to understand both collective team mindsets and individual player resilience.

According to Davids, SDT suggests that three innate psychological needs must be met for an individual to thrive:

Autonomy: A player’s sense of control over their actions and decisions on and off the field.

Competence: The feeling of being effective and capable of achieving set goals.

Relatedness: A sense of connection and belonging with others on the team.

“When teams create autonomy-supportive environments and value each player’s role in the shared vision and goal, then it promotes individual resilience and a collective team identity, which is important in intense competitions like The Rugby Championship.”

This is evident in examples like the Springboks acknowledging Cheslin Kolbe after his yellow card in the 2023 Rugby World Cup final, making him feel part of the team’s success despite the setback.

The impact of the crowd

The Rugby Championship is known for its passionate home crowds, and although there should be no differences between home and away games, Kruger believes it is inevitable that teams draw energy from their home supporters. “The best way to deal with an away crowd is to put the home team under so much pressure that it frustrates the home supporters. The most beautiful sound at an away game is silence!” says Kruger.

Kruger experienced this first-hand during his time with the Boks in The Rugby Championships and the world cup. He says it is important for a team to have a strategy for communicating in noisy stadiums and to know how to focus on the task at hand without being intimidated by the crowd.

Davids elaborates on how crowd dynamics influence performance, again using the SDT. A supportive home crowd can enhance feelings of relatedness and competence, boosting motivation and confidence. “This could potentially lead to more decisive, creative play on the field, particularly when under pressure,” he explains.

On the other hand, a hostile away environment can threaten a player’s sense of autonomy, competence and relatedness, leading to increased psychological stress. This can result in increased cognitive interference, where overthinking or self-doubt takes over, potentially leading to error-prone decisions.

Davids notes that teams with a strong collective identity and need-supportive coaching can use this as a buffer against these negative effects, maintaining resilience and cohesion regardless of external factors.

Performing under pressure

Rugby is often decided by crucial, high-pressure moments – a penalty kick, a scrum at the death or a defensive set. Kruger explains how elite players and their teams prepare mentally to perform optimally in these make-or-break scenarios.

“The training week is designed to prepare the team for these moments. It is not something we hope to get right on game day,” he says. “Under pressure, a player or team will never rise to the occasion; they will instead default to their highest level of preparation. As you train, so shall you play.”

Davids adds that in high-pressure environments, optimal performance is enabled by two key cognitive and emotional processes:

Attentional control: The ability to focus on critical cues and avoid distractions.

Emotion regulation: The skill to manage anxiety and arousal to prevent cognitive overload.

Davids discusses different decision-making styles under pressure, such as the vigilant approach, where a player evaluates all alternatives for the best outcome, and the hypervigilant style, where time pressure leads to rushed, less desirable decisions.

To prepare a team for championship pressures, Davids recommends practical applications like: