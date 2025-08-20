Wallabies prepare for possible Springbok tactic tweak in Cape Town

Wallabies players say they expect the Springboks to rely more on an aerial game in Cape Town this weekend than they did at Ellis Park.

The Citizen reports that while they were solid in defensive lineouts, the Wallabies hope to sharpen their attacking lineouts ahead of the second The Rugby Championship match, kicking off at 17:10 on Saturday.

Australia turned a 22–0 deficit around to win 38–22 in Johannesburg last week, more than matching the world champions in the kicking department and set-pieces in the second half.

More contestable kicks

With Bok flyhalf Manie Libbok’s contestable kicks lacking in the first game, and his poor pass leading to an intercept try, Wallabies utility back Andrew Kellaway wondered if the South Africans would bring in different personnel and kick more with wet weather expected at Cape Town Stadium.

“I think what we’ve seen from Springboks the last four to eight years is a strong game plan that they haven’t deviated from too much,” he told media. “It really worked well for them. That is the box kick to compete and then the physicality around the kick-chase and that sort of stuff.

“We are always expecting that from the Springboks but more so in rugby at the moment, that is a pretty big staple. But with the weather here… it’s pretty wet. So definitely expecting a bit more of that.”

Wallabies do their homework on lineouts

Meanwhile, lock Nick Frost shrugged off praise for a number of lineout steals in the Wallabies’ half after Springbok penalties. He said the South Africans won their share, especially in the first quarter.

“It is always quite tough going against the Springboks. We know it is going to be a set-piece battle,” Frost said.

“But the boys did their homework during the week on what we can expect from them. And credit to a few boys there because it’s not an individual thing. Maybe I am in the air but I have to be lifted too. We have to be in the right spot, and guys have to get their vision right. It’s a collective thing.

“It was good in our defensive space but we need to look at attack because we did lose a couple against our throw in the big moments, which could have potentially hurt us in big Test matches.”