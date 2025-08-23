Nadine Roos: Springbok Women’s versatile star aims high at world cup

The Springbok Women kick off the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 tomorrow against Brazil, and one player, who is set to be influential for the ladies in green and gold, is Nadine Roos.

The 28-year-old is the SA Rugby Women’s Player of the Year.

This will be her second world cup in the 15s code, having previously played at the 2022 showpiece in New Zealand. She also played in the 2018 and 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens.

Caxton Network News held an interview with Roos ahead of the team’s opening match.

Tackling obstacles

Roos, who was raised by her grandmother after being abandoned by her mother, says she owes her success to her.

“Everything that she’s put in for me to be able to be where I am today; the sacrifices that she had to make for me to be where I can be today,” she explains.

Her biggest supporter will ‘cheer on from heaven’ this year, but the values she instilled in Roos are still evident. “She taught me about taking accountability for my actions, but to also love and respect the people around you… and to make sure that whenever I do something, I do it 100% and always take an opportunity when it comes.”

Playing under Swys de Bruin

Swys de Bruin, who was appointed to the Springboks Women’s coaching staff last year, brought ‘something different’ to the team, says Roos.

In addition to his experience and knowledge of the game, he has taught the team to ‘trust God, have faith and really appreciate the ability we have’.

She explains that his focus is on intensity and effort. “It doesn’t matter how many mistakes we make; we should never fault the effort of a player or an individual.”

Roos says De Bruin makes the players think outside the box. “He really challenges you. He really wants to expand your knowledge of the game.”

She says his coaching style has positively influenced her game and that of the team. “He has the ability to come up with something, even if it’s a new move within a tournament or for the next test week.”

Roos made her test debut at fullback in 2021, but can play in various positions in the backline, and has caps starting at scrumhalf, flyhalf and wing.

De Bruin recently mentioned in interviews that he enjoys playing her in the number nine jersey.

Asked about her playing at scrumhalf, she says, ‘rugby stays rugby’.

“Coming from sevens, it is an important position, and my playmaking abilities get challenged there. I think in terms of reading the game and my knowledge around the game and laws, I think that has a massive contribution in playing nine,” explains the versatile player who had a stint playing professionally in the Japanese Sevens League.

She shares that she and De Bruin had an honest discussion about his plans for her. “I believe for each game he has a different plan and structure that he wants to implement. I believe that also just changes my position in the team… I know what my role is, and I know what I have to do on the field.”

Atmosphere, belief and team goals

Reflecting on their build-up to the world cup, Roos says the addition of De Bruin and Bafana Nhleko has created a shift in focus. “We did well in the WXV, but knew that it was just the start of our preparations for the world cup. We had test matches against Spain that really went well, and I think these matches were basically building blocks in the whole process.”

From defending their Rugby Africa Women’s Cup in Madagascar in June to losing to Canada twice, and a loss and a win against a Black Ferns XV side, lessons were learnt heading into the showpiece tournament in England.

Roos says team spirit is high and although everyone is excited to be at the world cup – and the weather is warmer than expected – they ‘just want to start playing now’.

“Earlier on, there was never pressure, but of course it is building. I think they (coaching staff) just wanted to help us and to cope with a game plan and a structure that we need to implement. The scoreboard was never a talking point, but I believe it will soon change,” she says, adding that the team aims to reach the quarter-finals.

They face Brazil at 15:45 (SA time) tomorrow, followed by Italy next Sunday (16:30) and France on September 7 (17:45). “We are definitely gunning for the Brazil and Italy games, but will leave nothing on the field with the French game.” She adds that the focus is to take it game by game and not focus on the result, but on the process.

Strength in diversity

Roos shares that they will be ‘takers’ at this world cup. “Taking every opportunity: Taking the opportunity to score, taking the opportunity to put the other teams under pressure.”

She believes the South Africans’ strong point is their strength. “We have a very diversified team, not just in culture, but in terms of our strengths as well. We have speed; we have good skills. We have some solid ball carriers. So if that all comes together, that’s going to be a massive positive for us as a team.”

Growth in the women’s game in SA

Roos says she feels there has been growth for South African women in rugby, in terms of support, exposure and opportunities. She highlights the growth of the Women’s Premier Division in recent years, but mentions that there is still room for improvement in terms of broadcasting and bringing girls’ rugby to schools.

“So that we can get female athletes to start rugby at a younger age, to focus on the skills and learn the laws of the game. Even if it is just tag or touch, identifying space and knowing how to pass and catch the ball,” she says, adding that this is where South Africa might be behind top women’s rugby nations.

Roos explains that powering the women’s game forward locally starts by creating a consistent winning culture. “If that happens, everyone’s watching a winning team and everyone wants to be involved in a winning team.”

A message to their #PlusOne and young girls

SA Rugby launched the #PlusOne campaign in July to ask for your support. “The #PlusOne campaign celebrates the power of small steps with big impact: One extra repetition in the gym; one more tackle; one more metre with ball in hand; one extra supporter; one better day than the last,” SA Rugby previously said in a statement.

Listen as Roos gives you their #PlusOne, and young girls a message:

