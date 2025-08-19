Be the Springbok Women’s #PlusOne in Women’s Rugby World Cup

The Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 is here and the Springbok Women are determined to make the nation proud. Ranked 12th in the World Rugby standings, lifting the trophy might be a big ask, but with promising results in their build-up, it will be exciting to see just how far they can go.

With the #PlusOne campaign launched in July, the national women’s team asked for your support. “The #PlusOne campaign celebrates the power of small steps with big impact: One extra repetition in the gym; one more tackle; one more metre with ball in hand; one extra supporter; one better day than the last,” SA Rugby previously said in a statement.

Here’s everything you need to know as their #PlusOne:

South Africa vs Brazil

Springbok Women’s opening match is on Sunday at 15:45 (SA time) when they take on Brazil. This Pool D encounter will be the first time these two nations play against each other, and with their opponents ranked 25th, the South Africans should be favourites to get a positive result.

Venue: Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton

Capacity: 15 148

South Africa vs Italy

A tough second pool match sees the Springbok Women take on seventh-placed Italy next Sunday. That match kicks off at 16:30.

Venue: York Community Stadium, York

Capacity: 8 510

South Africa vs France

It doesn’t get any easier during their last pool match – against fourth-ranked France at 17:45 on September 7. The South Africans have played France four times and have never beaten Les Bleus, with their last match ending in a 40-5 defeat in 2022. However, they will hope to draw inspiration from their first-ever match against them: A 17-all draw in Ontario in 2009.

Venue: Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton

Capacity: 15 148

SA at the world cup

Three victories at the Women’s Rugby World Cup since 2006: Against Wales (2010), Kazakhstan (2010) and Samoa (2014)

Captain: Nolusindiso Booi playing in her fourth world cup (2010, 2014, 2022, 2025)

Head coach: Swys de Bruin

Most points: Zandile Nojoko (26)

Biggest defeat: 75-0 against England in 2022

Biggest win: 25-10 against Kazakhstan in 2010

Opening match

The opening match between hosts England and 1991 champions USA at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland will see South African Aimee Barrett-Theron as the woman in charge. That match kicks off at 20:30.

This is her third world cup as an official (2017, 2021, 2025) and the second time she referees the opening match, having previously done so at the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2017 in Ireland when England played Spain. Barrett-Theron has two caps for the Springbok Women at a world cup, having played at the 2010 showpiece.