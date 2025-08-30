Coach tweaks Bok women’s team for world cup match against Italy

While Springbok Women’s team coach Swys de Bruin has stuck with the same pack that did the business against Brazil in their opening game last Sunday, he has opted to tweak his backline for tomorrow’s second Pool D match against Italy in York at the 2025 edition of the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

The women’s Boks won their opener 66-6 to go top of their pool, but will face a much stiffer test against Italy, who’re ranked eighth in the world.

Utility back Nadine Roos will start at fullback and Unam Tose at scrumhalf, while Chumisa Qawe and Eloise Webb will make their first appearances at the tournament tomorrow.

Roos, who scored South Africa’s first try in their opening fixture against Brazil, played at scrumhalf in that match, but De Bruin has decided to start Tose in the No 9 jersey, with Byrhandré Dolf shifting from fullback to wing, with Roos taking over at 15.

Qawe will start at inside centre in place of Aphiwe Ngwevu, who moves to the bench, where she will be joined by Border Ladies teammate Webb, who replaces Jakkie Cilliers among the replacements.

Counterattack options

De Bruin said the tweaks were made specifically with their opponents in mind.

“We have looked at the way Italy play and decided on this squad for this important match,” said De Bruin.

“They don’t like to play too much rugby in their own half, often opting to kick for territory, and that is where Nadine’s ability on the counterattack will be crucial, and if you add the abilities of Byrhandré in open play, I think we will be effective in combating that.”

They are not moving away from their traditional strengths, De Bruin said, just tweaking their approach.

“We played as recently as last year’s WXV 2 in Cape Town and that day we just came up short, mainly due to our inability to combat their kicking game, hence the tactical tweaks,” said De Bruin.

“Our pack will still go out to do physical damage and as they showed against Brazil, we are effective in set piece play.”

For the SA coach, the reality of a victory is a huge motivating factor. “A win will almost certainly put us into the playoffs and that was what we came here for. But that is not our focus here in York. We will have to be at our very best to beat Italy, but that was exactly what the hard work leading into this match was all about.” Springbok Women’s team to face Italy in York (15-1): Nadine Roos, Byrhandré Dolf, Zintle Mpupha, Chumisa Qawe, Ayanda Malinga, Libbie Janse van Rensburg, Unam Tose, Aseza Hele, Sinazo Mcatshulwa, Sizophila Solontsi, Danelle Lochner, Nolusindiso Booi (capt), Babalwa Latsha, Lindelwa Gwala, Sanelisiwe Charlie. Bench: Micke Gunter, Yonela Ngxingolo, Nombuyekezo Mdliki, Vainah Ubisi, Lerato Makua, Catha Jacobs, Eloise Webb, Aphiwe Ngwevu This article first appeared in The Citizen.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.