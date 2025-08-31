Springbok Women make history with first Rugby World Cup quarter-final spot

The Springbok Women made history in York today with a superb 29-24 victory (half-time 17-12) over Italy in their second Women’s Rugby World Cup pool game to book their spot in the quarter-finals for the first time.

According to a match report published by SA Rugby, ‘they had to dig very deep at the end, but the victory – their first over Italy in four attempts – was well-deserved as the Bok Women outscored their opponents by five tries to four’.

“With their strong scrum again setting the tone, the South Africans scored three first-half tries, by Aseza Hele, Nadine Roos and Ayanda Malinga – but Italy remained in touch with two tries of their own.

“Scores were level early in the second half when Italy scored their third as the Europeans started to build momentum with the Bok Women’s lineout misfiring, but they were not done and took the lead again with Sizophila Solontsi crashed over for their fourth try.

“Italy hit back again with a converted try that levelled scores with 10 minutes to go, and with five minutes to go, the hard-working Sinazo Mcatshulwa made it a five-point game again with South Africa’s fifth try.

“The match ended with Italy on the attack, but when Libbie Janse van Rensburg’s goal-line drop-out rolled into touch, it was job done in York for Swys de Bruin’s charges,” said SA Rugby.

Scorers:

Springbok Women 29 (17) – Tries: Aseza Hele, Nadine Roos, Ayanda Malinga, Sizophila Solontsi, Sinazo Mcatshulwa. Conversions: Byrhandré Dolf (2).

Italy 24 (12) – Tries: Vittoria Ostuni Minuzzi, Vittoria Vecchini, Francesca Sgorbini, Sara Seye. Conversions: Michela Sillari, Beatrice Rigoni.

Look at what it means 😍@WomenBoks beat Italy for the first time in their history 🙌#RWC2025 | #ITAvRSA https://t.co/K5RJaX3Iht pic.twitter.com/5SWcI0YKf8 — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) August 31, 2025

