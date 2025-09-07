Network Sport

Proteas embarrassed: England dismantle SA in record-breaking 342-run ODI defeat

From bad to catastrophic: This ODI defeat sets an unwanted record for the Proteas.

12 minutes ago
Wesley Botton 1 minute read
The SA team's 342-run loss against England was the biggest defeat ever recorded in ODI cricket.

For the second series in succession, South Africa completely capitulated in a dead rubber match, as they were handed a crushing 342-run defeat in the third and final one-day international (ODI) against England in Southampton on Sunday.

Demolished in what was the biggest hiding ever dished out in one-day international (ODI) cricket, the SA team left the field at the Utilita Park cricket ground with their tails between their legs and their heads hanging in shame.

With the Proteas having fallen apart in the third match of their series against Australia last month, after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead, they again crumbled, only this time they did so in completely embarrassing fashion.

Their 342-run loss was the highest margin of defeat ever recorded in the 50-over format at international level.

Proteas innings

Set a massive target of 415 runs to win, the SA side were bowled out for 72 runs, with captain Temba Bavuma missing from the line-up after straining his left calf muscle while fielding.

Among their top six batters, only Tristan Stubbs (10) was able to reach double figures, and while all-rounder Corbin Bosch (20) and spin bowler Keshav Maharaj (17) produced better knocks than the specialists, they were left trying to resurrect a dead innings.

The Proteas were ultimately dismantled for just 72 runs – the national team’s second lowest total in ODI cricket after the 69 they scored against Australia in Sydney in 1993.

Fast bowler Jofra Archer was the best of a destructive England attack, taking 4/18.

England innings

Earlier, after losing the toss and being sent in to bat, England put their heads down and got to work.

They were anchored by superb efforts from Joe Root (100 runs) and Jacob Bethell (110) who led their team to 414/5 in their 50 overs, racking up England’s highest total against South Africa in the ODI format.

In addition, Jamie Smith (62) and Jos Buttler (62 not out) both contributed valuable half-centuries as they put the Proteas under so much pressure they completely collapsed in their response.

Wesley Botton

Wes has worked in the sports media industry for 15 years, covering a multitude of different codes. Previously the cricket correspondent for The Citizen and the sports editor of the South African Press Association, his career has since focussed largely on the coverage of athletics. He is a recipient of the Comrades Marathon Association Journalist of the Year award.

