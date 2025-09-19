Coach warns Bulls ‘not where we want to be’ going into URC season

Coach Johan Ackermann says the Vodacom Bulls will not be able to field their strongest team in their United Rugby Championship (URC) opener against the Ospreys at Loftus Versfeld next Saturday.

Ackermann admitted that the side which takes the field in Pretoria will look very different to the one that lost the Vodacom URC final to Leinster in June, with a host of Springboks unavailable and several key players sidelined by injury.

“I think there may be a perception that the team that played in the URC final will also play against the Ospreys, but that is not going to be the case at all,” he said at Loftus yesterday.

“I’m going to be honest: I don’t think we are 100% where we want to be with our preparation. We first had to find synergy between our coaches and I also had to get to know the players better.

“But the biggest obstacle so far has been injuries, which has meant that we haven’t been able to train with the same 15 players. There are constant injuries and minor injuries, which is worrying.”

The Bulls will be without Springboks Canan Moodie, Handré Pollard, Marco van Staden, Ruan Nortjé, Jan-Hendrik Wessels and Wilco Louw, while Kurt-Lee Arendse, Johan Goosen, Cameron Hanekom, Elrigh Louw, Ruan Vermaak, Akker van der Merwe and Reinhardt Ludwig are also injured. Bok prop Gerhard Steenekamp is nearing a return after a long-term knee injury.

Ackermann confirmed that veteran loose forward Marcell Coetzee will captain the Bulls in Nortjé’s absence.

“We are privileged to have many leaders in the group, but Marcell is a logical choice. The guys have great respect for him and the way he trains and lives our values. Ruan is our captain for the season, but if he’s not here, Marcell will lead the team.”

While acknowledging the disruption, Ackermann backed the new-look line-up to seize their chance.

“Almost every Springbok has had an opportunity earlier in their career because of a player in a starting team who was injured. I certainly can’t question the players’ commitment – they work really hard and it makes me proud to be the coach of this team.”

The Bulls start the campaign with home matches against the Ospreys and defending champions Leinster before touring Ireland (Ulster and Connacht) and Scotland (Glasgow).

“We’re touring early and playing some of the top teams in the competition,” said Ackermann. “But for now, we’re just focusing on the Ospreys. If you look too far ahead, you risk missing the small details.”

