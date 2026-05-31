McKenzie slams Safa after Bafana Bafana travel plans collapse

Bafana Bafana’s planned departure for a training camp in Pachuca, Mexico, was delayed after the squad was unable to travel due to visa complications.

According to The Witness, the team was scheduled to leave on a charter flight for altitude training, but the trip was halted after administrative issues prevented clearance for departure, according to SABC News.

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie hit out at South African Football Association (Safa) and requested a report on the delay.

McKenzie called the situation embarrassing.

This @SAFA_net travel & visa debacle is embarrassing & grossly unfair towards the players & coaching staff. I have informed @SAFA_net that I need a report and action must be taken against those responsible for this mess. We are being made to look like fools. — Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) May 31, 2026

Safa confirms visa challenges

Safa, in a statement on its website, confirmed the senior men’s national team has experienced challenges regarding visas for some players and officials. As a result, the group could not travel to North America this morning as originally planned.

“Safa is working around the clock to ensure that the team travels to Mexico City as soon as possible ahead of the opening match of the global tournament against the hosts Mexico at the Estadio Azteca on June 11. We remain committed to ensuring that the team’s preparations for the tournament remain on track and in the meantime, Bafana Bafana will continue to train in Johannesburg until departure,” the statement reads.

The association added that an emergency committee meeting will be held tonight (May 31) and that a further update will be communicated to the nation after its conclusion.

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