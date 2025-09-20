Springboks’ Wellington victory earns rare praise from Matt Williams

Former Scotland coach Matt Williams has offered rare praise for the Springboks.

The 65-year-old Australian, who has built a reputation as the Boks’ harshest critic, has often condemned Rassie Erasmus’ tactical approach.

Over the years, he has accused South Africa of prioritising power over creativity, relying too heavily on the Bomb Squad, and reducing rugby to a contest of scrums, mauls and kicks.

However, the outspoken pundit struck a very different tone in his latest Irish Times column.

“In six weeks Ireland will face New Zealand, South Africa and Australia in the Autumn internationals. Ireland must be prepared to adapt to the rapid changes in attacking tactics we are witnessing in The Rugby Championship or risk being left behind,” Williams warned.

He pointed to the Wallabies’ late fightbacks and expansive approach as examples of how the game is evolving.

But it was the Boks’ stunning 43-10 victory over the All Blacks in Wellington – a six-try demolition – that appeared to impress him the most.

“Even the Springboks, the greatest scrum, maul and kick team in the world, have developed a spectacular running attack,” Williams conceded. “With smaller, more agile and lightning-fast backs being selected, the coaches deserve great credit in how they are moving the game forward.”

