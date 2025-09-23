Rassie Erasmus makes 2 changes to team to face Argentina

Rassie Erasmus made only two personnel changes to his starting XV to face Argentina in Durban on Saturday – the Springboks’ penultimate The Rugby Championship match.

Siya Kolisi leads the team in his 97th test with the experienced Eben Etzebeth and Damian Willemse taking over from the injured Lood de Jager and Aphelele Fassi at lock and fullback.

As a result, Damian de Allende returns at inside centre alongside Canan Moodie in an exciting midfield combination.

The three changes on the again 5-3 bench are the inclusion of Boan Venter at prop, which sees Jan-Hendrik Wessels serve as the replacement hooker, while scrumhalf Morne van den Berg takes over from Grant Williams, who is nursing a niggle.

Erasmus seeks consistency, experience

“The make-up of this team not only allows us consistency in selection, but we’ll also have the vast experience of Eben and Damian de Allende in the starting team, who are excited to get back on the field again,” Erasmus said.

“On the bench, Jan-Hendrik covers prop and hooker equally efficiently, so Boan gets another chance along with Morne.”

Erasmus expected a monumental battle against the Pumas (9 pts), who trail the top-placed Wallabies (11 pts) on the Rugby Championship standings by only two points, while the Springboks are in second place and the All Blacks third, tied on 10 points.

“This is a vital match for both us and the Pumas, and if one takes into consideration that they beat New Zealand and Australia in the first four rounds of the competition, as well as the British & Irish Lions earlier in the season, there’s no doubt we’ll treat them the respect they deserve,” said Erasmus.

“They’ve made big strides in the last few seasons, and have an astute coach in Felipe Contepomi, so we know they are going to throw everything at us. Adding to that, they boast a strong forward pack and extremely talented backs, so they pose threats all around.”

Springboks starting XV: Damian Willemse, Cheslin Kolbe, Canan Moodie, Damian de Allende, Ethan Hooker, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Cobus Reinach, Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (captain), Ruan, Eben Etzebeth, Thomas du Toit, Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche.

Replacements: Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Boan Venter, Wilco Louw, RG Snyman, Kwagga Smith, Morne van den Berg, Manie Libbok, André Esterhuizen.

This article was first published by The Citizen.

