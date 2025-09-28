Kolisi highlights shared leadership and character after Argentina win

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has hailed the character of his players and their ability to share leadership as their ‘biggest’ driver in finding momentum, as seen in their phenomenal 67-30 thrashing of Argentina yesterday.

The Springboks scored three tries in the first half and six in the second to earn a bonus point at Kings Park in Durban, and climb to the top of The Rugby Championship table with one game left.

Flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu scored 37 of the Boks’ points, a new Springbok record.

Kolisi praises the fightback

In his post-match press conference, Kolisi said he did not have to say much to the team at the half-time break, when they found themselves 25-23 ahead only thanks to one of Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s three tries, after a Cheslin Kolbe blunder cost them seven points.

“We just went out there and tried to be as disciplined as we could because we lost Malcolm Marx [due to a yellow card],” the Springbok captain said.

“All the mistakes we made we were able to fight back. But obviously we want to make fewer mistakes next week.”

Kolisi described his flyhalf as exceptional after he slotted nine of his 10 kicks, and assisted Kolbe’s redeeming try to add to the three of his own.

Every Springbok has a point of difference

“He was amazing, not just in the way he scored tries, in the way he controlled the game. The guys around him helped him make decisions but I think when we click as a team, every single player in the system is able to show who they are.”

Kolisi said every player has a point of difference, and the Bok coaches encourage this. The flyhalf was able to create plays as well as run with the ball himself, because coaches had built structure around that.

“He kept his head cool and put us in the right places. He took charge, showed leadership that we wanted him to.”

Springboks draw energy from past successes

Kolisi said while fans may not see it, the Boks back themselves even when they are behind, reminding each other of the times they have fought back.

“All of those things that we go through in a season, they help us. When the chips are down, we know where we can draw strength from.

“And when we are leading, we are able to humble ourselves and remind each other on the next job.”

The Boks play Argentina in London in the final The Rugby Championship match next week.

This article was first published by The Citizen.

