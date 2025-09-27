South Africa v Argentina in Rugby Championship — LIVE

It's the penultimate round of this year's Rugby Championship and both teams need a win to stay in the hunt for this season's title.

South Africa’s Springboks and Argentina’s Pumas clash in a Rugby Championship Test in Durban on Saturday with kick-off at 5.05pm.

Both teams are still in the hunt to win the title this year, having each won twice and lost twice. This is the penultimate round of action. The Boks and Pumas meet again in London next weekend, in their final match of the competition.

Bok boss Rassie Erasmus has stuck largely to the side that registered a record 43-10 score against the All Blacks in Wellington last time out.

Below is The Citizen’s live coverage of the match in Durban.

Live updates from the match in Durban will appear below. For the latest posts please refresh.

TEAMS

South Africa: Damian Willemse, Cheslin Kolbe, Canan Moodie, Damian de Allende, Ethan Hooker, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Cobus Reinach, Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (captain), Ruan Nortje, Eben Etzebeth, Thomas du Toit, Malcolm Marx, Boan Venter. Bench: Marco van Staden, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Wilco Louw, RG Snyman, Kwagga Smith, Morne van den Berg, Manie Libbok, André Esterhuizen.

Argentina: Juan Cruz Mallia, Rodrigo Isgro, Lucio Cinti, Santiago Chocobares, Mateo Carreras, Santiago Carreras, Gonzalo Garcia, Joaquín Oviedo, Marcos Kremer, Pablo Matera, Lucas Paulos, Franco Molina, Joel Sclavi, Julian Montoya (capt), Mayco Vivas. Bench: Ignacio Ruiz, Boris Wenger, Francisco Coria Marchetti, Guido Petti, Pedro Rubiolo, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Simon Benitez Cruz, Tomas Albornoz