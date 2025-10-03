World Rugby rankings: 15-point Argentina win needed to dethrone Springboks

Ireland could move to No 1 in the World Rugby rankings this weekend.

However, it would require the Springboks to suffer an unlikely loss to Argentina at Twickenham by 15 points or more.

If the Boks lose to Los Pumas by less than 15 points, they would stay No 1 if the All Blacks did not beat the Wallabies by 15-plus points in Perth.

A Springbok win could see their advantage over Ireland at the top increase by nearly one rating point to 2.66 points.

If both the Boks and All Blacks win, then the All Blacks will climb above Ireland into second place behind the Boks.

Argentina cannot catch England above in fifth even with an emphatic victory.

However, defeat for Los Pumas could see them again swap places with Australia in the rankings if the Wallabies avoid defeat against the All Blacks.

This will see Australia climb to sixth and what would be a place in Band 1 for the 2027 Rugby World Cup draw in December.

Australia cannot slip from seventh this weekend even if beaten heavily at home.

World Rugby rankings (top 10):

1. South Africa 91.62

2. Ireland 89.83

3. New Zealand 89.28

4. France 87.82

5. England 87.64

6. Argentina 84.40

7. Australia 83.67

8. Scotland 81.57

9. Fiji 81.16

10. Italy 77.77

