Bafana Bafana face must-win showdown against Rwanda in Mbombela

Bafana Bafana will take to the field at Mbombela Stadium on October 14 for their final 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Rwanda, with everything on the line.

Lowvelder reports that this encounter is both nations’ final match of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) qualification cycle for the 2026 Fifa World Cup, and presents Bafana Bafana with a chance at qualifying for a world cup for the first time since the 2002 edition in Japan and South Korea.

Before this qualification cycle, the closest Bafana Bafana have come to qualifying was ahead of the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar when they lost out on a spot due to Ghana having scored more goals during qualifying. However, should Bafana Bafana not qualify once more, then this missed opportunity will undoubtedly hurt fans more than any other time they missed qualification.

This is because they have been phenomenal during this world cup qualification cycle, but the Fifa-imposed sanction for illegally fielding Teboho Mokoena against Lesotho in March along with a painful draw against Zimbabwe on October 10 has placed their world cup qualification under serious threat.

Bafana Bafana are currently second in Group C, two points behind Benin, who face Nigeria in their final qualifier that kicks off at the same time as the clash with Rwanda in Mbombela. If Bafana Bafana want to stand any chance of qualifying they have to win the game. A draw or loss will eliminate any chance of qualification.

There are a good few scenarios that can play out tomorrow night, but only a couple will lead to Bafana Bafana automatically qualifying for the 2026 Fifa World Cup. If Bafana Bafana win and Nigeria beats Benin, qualification is secured. If Nigeria and Benin draw, Bafana Bafana will need to beat Rwanda by three or more goals. These are the only two scenarios that lead to automatic qualification for Bafana Bafana.

If Benin beats Nigeria then Bafana Bafana’s only hope of still qualifying will rely on results in other groups to determine if they can progress to qualification play-offs as one of the four best runners-up from the nine CAF qualification groups. This route of qualification is, however, extremely unlikely.

There are factors that are working in the South Africans’ favour though, as Bafana Bafana have won six of the 10 matches they’ve played in Mbombela with the remaining four all being draws. Nigeria will also have it all to play for against Benin and being unbeaten so far in 2025 will have their tails up on home soil.

Tickets are still available for the Bafana Bafana vs Rwanda clash, where fans may witness South Africa secure world cup qualification for the first time in 23 years. They can be purchased via Ticketpro.

