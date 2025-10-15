Proteas collapse as Pakistan clinch first test victory in Lahore

Pakistan’s bowlers closed out an impressive performance today, holding off the Proteas batting line-up to wrap up a 93-run victory with more than a day to spare in the first test in Lahore.

The Citizen reports that resuming their second innings at 51/2 in the morning session on day four, South Africa needed 226 runs to win, with Ryan Rickelton on 29 not out and Tony de Zorzi unbeaten on 16.

De Zorzi, who hit a century in the Proteas’ first innings, was removed with the third ball of the day when fast bowler Shaheen Afridi had him trapped lbw without adding to his overnight score.

The SA team then found themselves in trouble at 55/4 just three overs later when Tristan Stubbs was dismissed for just two runs.

Dewald Brevis joined Rickelton at the crease and the duo set about trying to launch a recovery.

With Rickelton holding things down with a patient knock, Brevis took the fight to Pakistan’s attack, and though he did well to put pressure on the hosts, he was dismissed by a superb delivery from spinner Noman Ali after compiling 54 at a run-a-ball.

Breaking the 73-run partnership, Noman secured his third 10-wicket haul in his 20-match test career.

Rickelton dismissed

Five overs later, Rickelton’s brave stand came to an end when he got an edge off a Sajid Khan delivery and was caught by Agha Salman at first slip.

Rickelton faced 145 balls for his 45-run contribution as he tried to hold the Proteas line-up together, but following his dismissal, it was the beginning of the end for the tourists.

The South Africans lost their last four wickets for 49 runs as they were bowled out for 183 midway through the second session.

Noman led the Pakistan bowling attack, taking 4/79 for a match return of 10/191, while Shaheen grabbed 4/43.

The second match of the two-test series between South Africa and Pakistan will be played in Rawalpindi next week.

