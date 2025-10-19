Proteas women extend record world cup streak with another semi-final berth

By qualifying for the penultimate round of the Women’s Cricket World Cup, the Proteas women have continued a record run, becoming the first South African team in any sport to reach the semi-finals at five successive world cup tournaments.

The Citizen reports that even four-time Rugby World Cup champions the Springboks have not managed this feat.

While the Boks reached the semi-finals at three successive tournaments, they were eliminated in the quarter-finals at the 2011 showpiece in New Zealand.

The national women’s cricket team have now advanced to the semifinals at two editions of the 50-over World Cup and three editions of the T20 World Cup since 2020.

Looking ahead

Though they qualified for the play-offs (along with Australia) after the match between New Zealand and Pakistan was rained out in Colombo yesterday, it remains unclear who the Proteas will face in the penultimate round as they chase South Africa’s first senior Cricket World Cup title.

Currently lying second in the standings, the team have two league-stage matches left — against Pakistan and Australia next week.

A lot of movement is still expected among the top four, with England, India, New Zealand and Bangladesh all still in contention for the play-offs.

Knocked out

The only teams who cannot progress at this stage are Pakistan and tournament co-hosts Sri Lanka, who have both been unlucky with two of their games being rained out without a result.

The team finishing top of the first-round standings will meet the side ending fourth, while the second-placed squad will face the third-placed team.

The first semi-final will be played in Guwahati on October 29 and the second semi-final in Mumbai on October 30.

