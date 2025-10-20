Boksburg athlete aims to shatter world record with 193km Qatar run

Boksburg ultra-runner Benedict Phele is preparing to become the fastest person to cross Qatar on foot.

Boksburg Advertiser reports that the Qhubeka Athletic Club athlete’s ambitious challenge will see him running from Al Ruwais in the north to Abu Samra on the Saudi Arabia border, covering a gruelling 193km stretch of deserted road under intense Middle East heat.

Phele’s goal is to complete the journey within 25 hours, which would shatter the current Guinness World Record of 31 hours and 30 minutes set by India’s Ashutosh Prakash.

“From a very young age, I watched the Guinness World Records programme on TV and read their magazines. I knew then that I wanted my name to be engraved in their books. It has been a lifelong dream,” he says.

Benedict Phele receives his prize after completing the Al Sahel Half-Marathon in October 2022.

The feat will demand exceptional endurance, mental strength and precise pacing as Phele navigates both the distance and extreme temperatures expected along the route.

“I have a supportive family rallying behind me, which makes my preparation more bearable. I usually train alone and have done a lot of long-distance running. Part of my physical training included running Comrades Down Run this year. It really helped me gauge my fitness,” he explains.

While the 44-year-old will have his family’s support throughout the journey, several Qatari government departments, through the South African Embassy, will ensure the attempt runs smoothly.

“The Ministry of Sports and Youth has committed to assisting with approvals from various ministries such as the Ministry of Police for escort, the Ministry of Health to provide an ambulance and the Ministry of Roads to permit the use of Qatar’s roads for this record attempt.

“The Ministry of Sports will also provide a vehicle to follow me all the way, carrying necessary nutrition and fuel. I am truly grateful to the Ministry of Sports and Youth here in Qatar for their support through the South African Embassy,” Phele says.

With this Guinness World Record attempt, the two-time Comrades Marathon finisher aims to inspire South African youth.

“You need to be ready to put in a lot of work, have a strong mindset and be resilient. Refuse to be told that you cannot. You are the only person who can decide your destiny,” he says.

Phele’s journey is set to start on October 24.

