Ballito teen selected for World Junior Surfing Championship

Rising Ballito surfing star Coco Clark will represent South Africa at the International Surfing Association World Junior Surfing Championship in Peru this December.

North Coast Courier reports that Clark was selected in the Girls’ U14 category, following a string of good performances on varied breaks around the country, showcasing her adaptability.

“I’m so proud to be selected for the national team,” said the Ashton International College Ballito Grade Eight pupil.

“I’m grateful to all the people who helped me get this far.”

Coco Clark won two of her six SAST junior events this year, earning her national selection.

Most recently, Clark was in action at the South African Junior Surfing Championships in Jeffrey’s Bay, where she narrowly missed out on the final.

“I had a really great time surfing with all my friends in J-Bay. I had a lot of fun and surfed with many talented people,” she said.

Clark’s consistency throughout the season also secured her third place in the Girls’ U14 division of the year-long South African Surf Tour (SAST).

The 2025 SAST season featured nine events across the country, including high-profile competitions at the Ballito Pro and the Port Alfred Easter Festival. Rankings were determined by each surfer’s best six results, with a maximum of 6 000 points available. Clark competed in six events, earning 4 680 points – enough to stamp her ticket to South America.

“I’m looking forward to going to Peru. I’m going to practice very hard and do my best because this is an amazing opportunity,” she said.

Coco Clark keeps her balance at J-Bay.

Her season highlights include two victories at the Rip Curl Grom Search Long Beach in Kommetjie (February) and the Rip Curl Gromsearch #3 in Scottburgh (June), along with a bronze medal at the Sea Harvest Junior Open at Dairy Beach in Durban (May).

“I can’t wait to do it again next year; I will give it my all,” she said.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.