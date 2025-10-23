Etzebeth to captain Sharks against Scarlets

The Sharks have made minimal changes to their team as they look for a first United Rugby Championship win of the season, when they face Scarlets at Kings Park on Saturday at 16:00.

The Sharks have drawn one game and lost three going into the fifth round, but face bottom-placed Scarlets who have lost all three of their matches.

Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth, who was named club captain last season but stepped aside for Vincent Tshituka this season, now takes over again.

13 Boks in starting XV

He leads a team with 13 Springboks in the starting XV and two more on the bench.

The only change to the forward pack sees Emmanuel Tshituka and Phepsi Buthelezi swop jerseys, with Tshituka starting at No 8 and Buthelezi covering.

The suspension of Makazole Mapimpi sees Edwill van der Merwe shift from fullback to his regular position at wing, with Jordan Hendrikse starting in the number 15 jersey.

The final change sees the return of Lukhanyo Am who replaces Jurenzo Julius, the latter providing cover off the bench.

Sharks seek their first win

Centre André Esterhuizen said the Sharks need to play as a team to secure a win that will lift them from 14th on the table before a month-long break.

“We didn’t perform like we wanted to, I don’t think we were cohesive enough and made too many individual errors,” he said of their 34-26 loss to Ulster at the Sharks Tank.

“It’s no use having a superstar team if we don’t play like one – together. Everything revolves around team and we must stick together, whether it goes well or goes bad.

Sharks starting XV: Jordan Hendrikse, Ethan Hooker, Lukhanyo Am, André Esterhuizen, Edwill van der Merwe, Siya Masuku, Grant Williams, Emmanuel Tshituka, Vincent Tshituka, Siya Kolisi, Marvin Orie, Eben Etzebeth (c), Vincent Koch, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche.

Replacements: Fez Mbatha, Cameron Dawson, Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, JJ Scheepers, Phepsi Buthelezi (100th appearance in an international competition), Jaden Hendrikse, Jean Smith, Jurenzo Julius.

Players not considered for selection due to injury: Albie Bester, Aphelele Fassi, Bradley Davids, Bryce Calvert, Coetzee le Roux, Corne Rahl, Diego Appollis, Emile van Heerden, Ethan Bester, Francois Venter, Hanro Jacobs, Jason Jenkins, Jannes Potgieter, Litelihle Bester, Phatu Ganyane, Ruan Dreyer, Simphiwe Matanzima, Trevor Nyakane and Yaw Penxe.

This article was first published by The Citizen.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.