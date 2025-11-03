Confirmed: Former Springbok coach takes charge of SWD Eagles

After months of speculation, the waiting is finally over — SWD Rugby has confirmed that former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer will take the reins as head coach of the SWD Eagles.

George Herald reports that for Meyer, one of South Africa’s most accomplished rugby minds, this appointment is more than just a new challenge — it’s a homecoming.

Nearly three decades after beginning his professional coaching career with the Eagles in the late 1990s, he now returns to Outeniqua Park to lead the team that first gave him his break.

His journey since then reads like a playbook of success: From steering the Bulls to Super Rugby glory, to stints with the Leicester Tigers and Stade Français. Meyer brings a wealth of international experience, tactical insight and a proven ability to build winning cultures.

“We are thrilled to welcome Heyneke Meyer back to the SWD Eagles,” says Ben Brinkhuis, the president of SWD Rugby. “His experience, vision and passion for developing South African rugby talent make him the ideal leader to guide our team into a new era.”

Meyer’s appointment comes at a critical juncture for the Eagles, who are determined to rebuild after a difficult 2025 season. His track record of transforming teams and nurturing young players is expected to inject fresh energy, structure and belief into the squad.

