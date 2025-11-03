SA Rally-Raid champions conquer Vryheid’s rugged terrain

The usually quiet roads and farmlands around Vryheid roared to life over the weekend as top rally teams battled it out in the VAPS HCV Vryheid 400, the fifth round of the 2025 South African Rally-Raid Championship.

Vryheid chosen for its challenging terrain

Northern Natal News reports that, according to SA Rally-Raid CEO Archie Rutherford, Vryheid was chosen for its challenging terrain and strong community interest.

“We decided on Vryheid because Ryan Bland, who previously competed in the rally and is a former Vryheid resident, once mentioned that Vryheid has some excellent potential to host an event,” Rutherford said. Race director Evan Hutchison later investigated the option and last year marked the town’s first Rally-Raid event.

Local pride as Woolridge and Dreyer dominate

Local fans had plenty to cheer for when Pietermaritzburg’s own Gareth Woolridge and Boyd Dreyer powered their Castrol NWM Ford Rally Raid Evo Plus to victory after two intense days of racing through forests, valleys and plantations.

Friday’s prologue sets the pace

The event began on Friday, with a 17km prologue through the wooded terrain on the outskirts of town. The tight and technical route caught a few teams off guard, but Woolridge and Dreyer set the pace early with a time of 15 minutes and 18 seconds. They were chased closely by Giniel de Villiers and Dennis Murphy in their #TeamHilux Rally-Raid DKR Hilux T1+, who finished just 14 seconds behind, followed by Jayden Els and Johann Swemmer in third.

The results from the prologue determined the starting order for Stage 1; a 50km stretch that gave competitors room to push harder. Starting from fifth position, Woolridge and Dreyer again clocked the fastest time, ending the first day in the overall lead.

Heavy rain challenges competitors on Saturday

Saturday’s second stage, which covered two 163km racing sections, proved even more punishing. The route demanded precision and focus, and many drivers struggled with the slick conditions after heavy rain rolled in over the area.

The race organisers were forced to stop the final stage after 133km when a massive storm made sections of the course unsafe. With more than 75% of the route completed, full championship points were awarded under the Force Majeure rule.

Championship lead for Woolridge and Dreyer

Despite a puncture and the chaotic weather, Woolridge and Dreyer reached the finish before the race was halted, securing their second win of the season and moving into the lead in the overall championship standings.

Woolridge said: “It was the most difficult race I have ever done, but the team is thrilled that we won on home turf.”

Their total race time of six hours, 18 minutes and 43 seconds put them just 53 seconds ahead of Saood Variawa and Francois Cazalet (Toyota Gazoo Racing Hilux IMT EVO), who posted the fastest time on Saturday but couldn’t recover from lost minutes the previous day.

Meanwhile, De Villiers and Murphy finished third overall, less than a minute behind the leaders after small mistakes in the early stages cost them valuable seconds.

Francois Cazalet , Saood Variawa, Boyd Dreyer, Gareth Woolridge, Dennis Murphy and Giniel de Villiers. Photo: Dave Ledbitter

Vryheid earns its place on the rally map

As the dust settles over Vryheid, residents can take pride in hosting one of the toughest and most scenic rounds of the Rally-Raid Championship and being able to see KZN’s team claim victory on home ground.

