Handré Pollard back for Springboks?

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus could recall veteran flyhalf Handre Pollard for next Saturday’s Test against Italy in Turin – but whether he starts or comes off the bench, remains to be seen.

He’s also likely to give Ethan Hooker a starting berth, but in a very different position to where he’s featured for the Boks so far this season.

In the last five Tests, Erasmus has opted for Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has his starting playmaker with Manie Libbok deputising off the bench. The Bok coach has said in the past that this is give both Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Libbok some more exposure to high-pressure Test matches as they continue to develop towards the 2027 World Cup.

But in a short interview with SuperSport in the lead-up to the Test against France in Paris, Erasmus suggested that Pollard will get some game time – which has been hard to come by for the double World Cup winner.

“Handre is likely to play against Italy with Manie on the bench – or the other way around,” he told SuperSport.

“To have the consistency of Handre, a player who knows and understands what he’s doing and is only 31 years old. If you compare him to Johnny Sexton – he could still play two more World Cups.”

Erasmus is also set to unleash a fresh and exciting midfield combination.

“Maybe we give Ethan some playing time at 12 with Canan at 13. We need to get past France first.”

