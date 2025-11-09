Captain Siya Kolisi says the Springboks were ready to deal with a red card at the Stade de France on Saturday night.

The Boks were forced to play the entire second half with 14 men after lock Lood de Jager was permanently sent off, yet outscored Les Bleus 19-3 after the break to clinch a 32-17 victory.

REPORT: 14-man Boks heap more hurt on Les Bleus

“Today was special,” said Kolisi, who celebrated his 100th Test cap.

“We knew something like this could happen. We prepared in the week as if we were to get a red card in the match. We knew it could happen because of the intensity and physicality. We said to ourselves, so what, if it is going to happen, so be it. We will keep on moving, and that’s exactly what we did.”

WATCH: Schalk on Lood red card

Kolisi credited his teammates for the performance and reflected on the personal significance of his century of caps.

“This moment is special and it means a lot to myself, my family and the team,” he said. “I can’t take all the credit for what I’ve achieved. There have been so many people behind me in my life along the way. Through the toughest times and my darkest moments, I’ve had helpers with me. Nothing I have done is by my own doing, I am nothing without this team.”

SACHA: Boks made it special for ‘big Siya’

Kolisi, who captained the Boks to back-to-back World Cup titles, used the occasion to share a message of hope.

“Anybody who has grown up in tough circumstances like myself, I just want them to know anything is possible. It’s not just me, there are many guys in this team and around the world who’ve made it through challenges. As long as you put your head down, stick with good people guiding you, and keep believing in yourself.”

PICK YOUR MVP: Boks vs France

The post Siya: Boks prepared for a red card appeared first on SA Rugby magazine.