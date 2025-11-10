Polokwane set for Carling Knockout final as Pirates face Gallants

The Peter Mokaba Sport Complex in Polokwane has been confirmed as the venue for the Carling Knockout Final, scheduled for December 6, following an announcement by the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Polokwane Review reports the final will see Orlando Pirates face Marumo Gallants in a highly anticipated clash.

Boost for tourism and small businesses

According to Polokwane Municipality spokesperson Thipa Selala, ‘hosting this prestigious cup final marks another proud milestone for the City of Stars, shining a spotlight on Polokwane as a hub of opportunity and growth’.

Selala said city officials have welcomed the tournament’s return to Polokwane, noting that the event is expected to draw crowds from across the country and support the local economy.

The influx of supporters and visitors is expected to boost the local economy, tourism, hospitality and transport sectors.

Local vendors and small businesses are also set to benefit, with trading opportunities planned around the stadium precinct.

Mayor highlights economic and community benefits

Polokwane Mayor Makoro John Mpe noted that hosting the final aligns with the city’s broader developmental objectives.

“The hosting of the Carling Knockout Final in our city reaffirms Polokwane’s role as the economic stimulator of Limpopo. Major sporting events unite our people through the love of football and also drive local economic growth.

“Our hospitality industry, transport operators and informal traders all stand to benefit. Through this final, we are creating platforms for local entrepreneurs to earn an income, feed their families and contribute to the broader vision of an economically inclusive city.”

The municipality expressed appreciation to the PSL, Carling and partners for selecting Polokwane, adding that it looks forward to welcoming supporters to the city.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.