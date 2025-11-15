Spectator to appear in court after arrest at CSA T20 Challenge match

A man is expected to appear in court on Monday after he was arrested on Thursday for allegedly conducting illegal betting while the Moothee Ram Tuskers took on the WSB Western Province at the Pietermaritzburg Oval.

The Witness reports that uMgungundlovu District police spokesperson Sergeant Sfiso Gwala confirmed the arrest, saying the man was caught conducting illegal betting at the match.

KZN Inland Cricket and Tuskers CEO Jason Sathiaseelan said the man had bought a ticket and entered the stadium.

“The CSA anti-corruption officer was present and conducted an investigation and arrested the individual in question.

“The matter is under police investigation and will be handled by the police.”

The CSA T20 Challenge match ended in a nine-wicket victory for Province, as they only needed 108 to win after dismissing the Tuskers for 107.

