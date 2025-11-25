Revving up: Thousands expected to roll into Polokwane for bikers rally

The streets of Polokwane will come alive this week as the Sapa Yopa Motorcycle Club (MCC), the largest biking movement in the SADC region, hosts its highly anticipated annual rally.

Polokwane Review reports that, known for drawing bikers from across Africa, the four-day celebration is one of the city’s biggest annual events, and this year’s edition promises even more excitement.

The 17th Sapa Yopa Rally officially kicks off on Thursday with a golf day at the Polokwane Golf Course, followed by the prestigious gala dinner at Sun Meropa Casino and Entertainment.

This marks the start of a jam-packed weekend of festivities, training sessions, entertainment and community engagement.

On Friday, Sapa Yopa MCC will host a dedicated safety class for all attending bikers at Meropa Casino, reinforcing the organisation’s commitment to responsible riding.

The day will close off with the vibrant Pre-Party, welcoming bikers into the heart of Polokwane ahead of the main event.

Makhadzi will headline the Sapa Yopa Rally at Sun Meropa Casino and Entertainment.

Saturday marks the highlight of the rally: The mass ride, one of the biggest gatherings of motorcycles in southern Africa.

The roaring procession will depart from Sun Meropa Casino and Entertainment and travel to Seshego, where crowds traditionally line the streets to witness the spectacle.

The event wraps up on Sunday with an after-party at 77 Biccard Street, where Sapa Yopa will bid farewell to the thousands of bikers expected to attend from across the continent.

Sapa Yopa president Antonio Pico Santana Martins says the club is fully prepared to host 10 African countries this year and expects a festive but orderly gathering.

Antonio ‘Pico Santana’ Martins (Sapa Yopa president) urges motorists to be vigilant and share the road with bikers this weekend.

He has called on motorists in Polokwane to exercise caution and share the road responsibly throughout the weekend.

“This year’s theme is Aviation, because aviation connects people across borders. Where there is connection, unity prevails. Sapa Yopa is about unity, bringing people together for the best,” says Martins.

He adds that the rally will also include major giveaways: Two lucky bikers stand a chance to win flights to Zanzibar, Cape Town or Durban.

“We want bikers to know that Sapa Yopa cares for them and their loved ones. It’s the holiday season, and we want to give back. By buying just two tickets, they can stand a chance to win a trip because we want to see them happy too,” Martins says.

Motorists are advised to plan for delays and increased motorcycle traffic around major routes in and out of the CBD, Seshego and the Meropa precinct from Thursday to Sunday.

