Plettenberg Bay bodybuilding model shines in Thailand

The 26-year-old Plettenberg Bay bodybuilding and fitness model Elana Jacobs achieved a remarkable milestone in her athletic journey at the United World Sports & Fitness Federation (UWSFF) World Championships last weekend.

Knysna-Plett Herald reports that she secured second place in Sports Model, was the champion in Overall Bikini, and earned her professional bodybuilding card.

Elana Jacobs.

Her results firmly established her as one of South Africa’s rising stars in international bodybuilding and mark the pinnacle of a long, transformative journey that began in her school years.

A global stage in Thailand

The UWSFF World Championships, held from November 29 to 29 in Pattaya, Thailand, brought together athletes from over 20 countries.

Against this highly competitive international field, Jacobs excelled, showcasing world-class conditioning, stage presence and discipline that set her apart on the global stage.

Jacobs (middle) with other competitors at the Shaye Best Classic Competition.

Early sporting foundations

Jacobs’ passion for sport began long before bodybuilding. Growing up in Plettenberg Bay, she embraced athletics with enthusiasm.

“I have been passionate about sports since school,” she said. “When I was in high school, I was cycling for the SWD federation for about two years.”

Her focus shifted when she discovered CrossFit, a sport that sparked her competitive drive. She not only trained but also began coaching at the age of 16, balancing both roles for eight years.

A necessary turning point

The intensity of CrossFit eventually took a toll. Persistent strain on her joints and ligaments forced Jacobs to step back. “I realised that I had to make a change in my life and that my body just couldn’t keep up with the sport.” This difficult decision, however, opened the door to a new athletic chapter.

Embracing bodybuilding

Bodybuilding offered Jacobs the balance she needed – focussed training, strategic nutrition and structured preparation. Her early results were immediate: Winner of her first NPC show, SA Fitness Division champion, and second place in Bikini during her dual-division debut.

“I realised that bodybuilding was exactly what I was looking for all my life,” she said. Over five years and 12 shows, she built both confidence and competitive presence. In Thailand, Jacobs delivered her strongest performance yet.

Off-season and what’s next

Jacobs enjoyed a brief break in Thailand before returning to Plettenberg Bay yesterday.

“I’ll still train because I love it, but just to maintain my physique and enjoy time with my family over Christmas and New Year.”

