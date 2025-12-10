Tackling to start only at U9 as SA Rugby aligns with international best practice

SA Rugby has standardised the age at which tackling is permitted for young players.

Children in the U5 to U8 age groups will now participate exclusively in non-contact forms of the game, such as tag and touch rugby.

Full contact and tackle rugby will only start in the U9 age group, following a structured and standardised Confidence and Safety in Contact programme. This will be introduced during the second half of the U8 season to build foundational skills such as falling, rolling, wrestling and absorbing contact, and will form part of a six-week pre-season readiness block before the start of the U9 rugby programme.

“South Africa is currently the only major rugby nation without a clearly defined age at which children may begin tackling,” said Clint Readhead, the general manager of SA Rugby’s medical department.

“With more than 400 000 primary school players, one of the largest youth rugby bases in the world, this gap has created inconsistency, safety risks and confusion across provinces, schools, clubs and academies.

“The support from exco for the proposal marks a decisive step toward ensuring player safety, protecting development pathways and establishing a uniform national framework.”

Aligned with global best practice

This framework aligns with international best practice and models unions such as the Blue Bulls, who have already implemented this strategy. This approach has demonstrated that delaying tackling, while prioritising fun and fundamental skill development, enhances both safety and long-term player performance while encouraging young players to stay in the game.

The proposal was developed by a special SA Rugby task team, established in 2024, with a mandate to determine the safest, developmentally appropriate point at which South African children should begin tackling.

“We are excited to finally have a tackle age aligned across the rugby ecosystem in South Africa,” said Ian Schwartz, the general manager of SA Rugby’s participation and development department.

“It will be enforced system-wide – schools, clubs, associate members and non-affiliated rugby organisations working with youth. Ultimately, it’s about long-term player development and player safety: Preparing young players for contact to prevent injuries, retain passion and build a sustainable rugby pathway.”

Coaches to undergo additional training

Noël Ingle, whose term as chairperson of the SA Schools Rugby Association recently came to an end, welcomed the introduction of a standardised tackle age and structured introductory programme focusing on confidence and safety in contact.

“The task team drew on medical and scientific expertise, comparative research, international benchmarks and broad stakeholder consultation, including extensive surveys among primary school coaches,” said Ingle.

“Survey results showed overwhelming support for a standardised national approach, with 91% of respondents calling for clear guidelines on introducing contact and 65% endorsing the establishment of a minimum tackle age.”

The proposal also mandates enhanced coach education, requiring all primary school and youth coaches to complete a suite of World Rugby and BokSmart online certifications, including tackle ready, breakdown ready and tackle height change education. All supporting materials will be made available on the SA Rugby website in 2026.

Compulsory implementation of the standard tackle age across all youth rugby and amateur rugby structures will commence in 2026.

