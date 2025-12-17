Boksburg cyclist sets out on 1 600km ride of purpose

When most people picture their December plans, they imagine beaches, braais and a break from routine.

But for Boksburg cyclist Tyrone Flanagan, the end of 2025 will look very different: 10 days, 10 towns, 1 600km, and a mission to turn endurance into impact.

Boksburg Advertiser reports that from December 22 to 31, Flanagan will cycle from Boksburg to St Helena Bay as part of his Smiles for Miles challenge, raising funds for Mercy Haven Ubuntu House, which supports women and children affected by gender-based violence, while also contributing to his cycling season.

“Every kilometre has purpose. Funds will help cover essential trip expenses, including fuel support, food, basic gear and safety equipment, and assist me in building my competitive cycling career for the upcoming racing season,” he says.

Flanagan says the idea grew from his belief that sport should extend beyond personal achievements. “Smiles for Miles represents pushing past my comfort zone and using my passion to bring hope to those who need it most,” he says.

Mercy Haven’s mission drives him forward. “If this ride can help restore dignity, opportunity and safety, even in a small way, then every kilometre is worth it.”

Preparing for 10 days of grit

Training has included long endurance sessions, strength work and disciplined recovery. But he says the real challenge will be mental.

“Staying consistent through the tough moments is everything. Remembering my ‘why’ gets me through when the legs don’t want to turn.”

His girlfriend will follow in a support vehicle to ensure safety throughout the route.

A route that showcases South Africa and tests its rider

Flanagan’s route has been carefully mapped to capture the vastness and beauty of South Africa, while giving him a serious test of endurance. He sets off on December 22, cycling from Boksburg to Parys (147km). On December 23, he pushes on to Bothaville (109km) before tackling his toughest day on December 24, a gruelling 238km stretch to Boshof. Christmas Day, December 25, will see him pushing to Hopetown (174km), followed by a ride to Britstown (129km) on December 26.

From there, he heads to Carnarvon (148km) on December 27, Williston (129km) on December 28, and Calvinia (115km) on December 29. The penultimate day, December 30, takes him to Clanwilliam (154km) before he closes off the Smiles for Miles challenge on December 31 with a final 161km push to St Helena Bay.

Racing goals and community impact

Half of the funds raised will go to Mercy Haven, with the rest supporting Flanagan’s racing ambitions.

“Funds will help cover essential trip expenses, including fuel support, food, basic gear and safety equipment, and assist me in building my competitive cycling career for the upcoming racing season. I want to race at a stronger level with the right structure. But the heart of this journey is Mercy Haven and the smiles it can create,” he says.

Follow the journey

Daily updates will be shared on Strava, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok, with donations accepted via BackaBuddy.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.