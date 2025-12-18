George teen star eyes Olympics after African Youth Games success

His sights may already be set on the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, but for now, Jayden Fourie (16) from George will be enjoying a well-deserved break after an exceptional performance at the fourth African Youth Games in Luanda, Angola.

According to George Herald, Jayden returned home to George on Tuesday after sprinting, leaping and soaring his way to two gold medals and a silver at the continental showpiece.

Breakthrough year on the track and field

Coached by his father, Johnny, the talented Outeniqua High learner has been making headlines throughout the year.

Earlier in 2025, he dominated the 100m and 200m sprints at the Kwagga top 10 athletics meeting in Oudtshoorn and won the U16 boys’ long jump with an impressive leap of 7.58m.

He also tested himself against senior South African champions and handled the challenge with confidence and success.

Medal haul in Luanda

At the African Youth Games, Jayden won gold in the 200m final in 20.88s.

He added a second gold medal in the boys’ long jump with a distance of 7.59m and helped South Africa secure a silver medal in the medley relay.

World stage beckons

Jayden has also been selected for the preliminary South African U20 World Team, which is set to compete in Oregon in the US, next year, further confirmation of his rising status in South African athletics.

He said the trip was a fantastic and eye-opening experience and that he enjoyed learning about Angola’s culture and food, as well as making new friends who travelled to the games with him.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.