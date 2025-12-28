Iconic Dusi Canoe Marathon marks 75th edition in 2026

The Dusi Canoe Marathon, South Africa’s most iconic river race, is set for its 75th edition in 2026 from February 19 to 21.

With the milestone event on the horizon, 15-time Dusi Canoe Marathon champion Andy Birkett has confirmed to Berea Mail that he will return in 2026 with his 2024 winning partner Matt Fenn.

Sbonelo Khwela braved the rapids to seal second place in 2025.

Should the pair win next year, Fenn will become the first two-time Dusi champion apart from Birkett’s multiple wins, while Birkett could become the first person in the history of the Dusi to win the race 16 times.

Andy Birkett gives a thumbs up as he crosses the finish line of the Dusi Canoe Marathon 2025. Photo: Thuligraphy Images

Organisers reflect on milestone race

“The Dusi has always been more than just a race — it’s a South African institution,” says Dusi organising committee chairperson Doug Gow.

“As we celebrate 75 years, we’re thrilled to once again share the spirit of the Dusi with the nation,” he adds.

Previous winners and entries

Last year’s winner in the women’s category was Christie Mackenzie, while Hana Newlands claimed victory in the Under 18s race.

Race entries remain open until January 26.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.