Appollis strike seals Bafana’s place in Afcon knockouts

Oswin Appollis converted a late penalty as Bafana Bafana edged Zimbabwe in Marrakesh to secure second place in Group B.

Bafana Bafana booked their place in the Africa Cup of Nations last 16 with a dramatic 3-2 win over Zimbabwe in Marrakesh on Monday night, with Appollis’ goal from the spot securing the vital three points.

Needing a result to guarantee progression, Hugo Broos’ side showed early intent and were almost ahead inside six minutes when Appollis’ low effort forced Washington Arubi into a scramble on the goal line. South Africa did not have to wait much longer.

In the seventh minute, Tshepang Moremi opened the scoring when his shot from the edge of the box took a deflection off Divine Lunga and looped beyond the stranded Arubi. It was a deserved reward for Bafana’s bright start.

Zimbabwe responded with urgency and deservedly drew level on 19 minutes through Tawanda Maswanhise. The Motherwell winger collected possession inside the South African half, skipped past two defenders and drove a composed finish beyond Ronwen Williams into the far corner.

The equaliser unsettled Bafana, who were fortunate not to fall behind before the break. Munashe Garananga headed over unmarked from a free-kick, while Sipho Mbule flirted with danger after arguing with the referee while already on a booking.

South Africa emerged from the interval with renewed aggression and regained the lead on 50 minutes. Lyle Foster reacted quickest to a loose headed back-pass, outjumping Arubi before nodding into an empty net for his second goal of the tournament.

Maswanhise remained Zimbabwe’s main threat and struck the post midway through the second half as the Warriors pressed for another equaliser. It arrived on 73 minutes in cruel fashion for Bafana, Aubrey Modiba turning the ball into his own net after Williams parried Maswanhise’s shot.

With the match drifting toward a nervy finish, South Africa were handed a lifeline when they were awarded a penalty on 82 minutes for a deliberate handball. Appollis stepped up and showed composure, sending Arubi the wrong way to restore Bafana’s lead for the third time.

Zimbabwe pushed late, but Broos’ side held firm to finish second in Group B on six points behind Egypt. Bafana now await their round-of-16 opponent, while Zimbabwe exit the tournament at the group stage once again.

