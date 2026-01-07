Faster route planned for 20th Attakwas Extreme mountain bike race

The 20th anniversary edition of the Momentum Medical Scheme Attakwas Extreme, presented by Biogen, will once again challenge mountain bikers with its infamously tough route from the Little Karoo to Great Brak on the coast.

However, a revised route for 2026 may prove faster than previous editions, reports George Herald.

A return to the original approach to the Attakwaskloof removes two rocky climbs between water points one and two, cuts 4km from the total distance, and introduces a newly built single-track section.

Together, these changes are expected to increase average speeds across the field when the race takes place on Saturday, January 17. The race will start at Chandelier outside Oudtshoorn.

In 2025, the Hell of the South featured a 124km route with 2 900m of climbing. This year, the distance is reduced to 120km and the total elevation drops by 250m to 2 650m. Dryland Event Management believes these adjustments could result in a faster winning time, particularly if race day conditions are favourable.

“I think removing the two rocky climbs early on will make the opening kilometres easier and faster,” says Henco Rademeyer of Dryland Event Management.

“That said, this route is by no means easy. The Attakwaskloof remains as formidable as ever, and the rollers from Bonniedale to Great Brak are infamous for a reason. The Attakwas Extreme will always be a serious challenge and remains a race that keeps riders training through the festive season.”

According to Rademeyer, riders will turn west earlier within the Chandelier Game Reserve and cross Goeie Hoop Farm on the Kandelaars River.

Nearing the Robinson Pass Road, the route now crosses further north near Kruispad, before following a newly built single track parallel to the road and turning west again towards Safran River. This leads riders onto the original northern approach into the Attakwaskloof, following an ancient wagon trail.

As riders climb the Safran River Valley, they will pass the ruins of the historic Blue Hotel, once a stopover for pioneers. From there, the route joins the familiar dual track and climbs towards the King and Queen of the Mountain hotspot at the summit of the pass.

The final 70km remain unchanged and well known to past finishers. With 24% of the current start list made up of first-time participants and organisers aiming for 1 000 riders in the Extreme distance, the updated route is expected to attract those previously hesitant to enter.

Riders are reminded that the distance between water points two and three has increased to 26km, making it compulsory to leave the Safran River aid station with two full bottles or a hydration pack.

Entries

Entries to the full 120km race will remain open until Friday, while entries to the half- and mini distances, which start and finish at Pine Creek Resort, are available online and at registration on Friday and Saturday, January 16 and 17.

The 47km Half and 32km Mini are perfect for high school and primary school mountain bikers. e-MTBs are not permitted in the Extreme event, but e-bikers are welcome to enter the half or mini distances.

