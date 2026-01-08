Bloemfontein dancer turns passion into purpose

Sasch Cornelissen’s journey with dance began when he was just six years old. From that early age, he has lived on stages, honing his craft, and turning a childhood passion into a professional, international career.

Today, he is using that experience to inspire and uplift the next generation in Heidedal and surrounding communities, Bloemfontein Courant reports.

Cornelissen believes dance has evolved tremendously with the rise of modern technology. Platforms like TikTok have opened doors that didn’t exist before, enabling young dancers to showcase their skills to global audiences.

“Dance is no longer just a hobby. If you’re talented and consistent, you can earn a living through endorsements, promotions and collaborations,” he says. This digital shift has made dance more accessible and has given young people real hope of turning creativity into income. The impact of dance in schools has been especially encouraging.

According to Cornelissen, learners who attend dance classes show improved discipline and focus. “Kids are attending school more regularly and performing better because they understand how to balance academics and art,” he explains. Some of his students have even formed a dance crew under his mentorship, and their hard work has already paid off with a competition win.

Beyond performance, dance also serves as a powerful alternative to negative influences. After-school activities like dance classes keep young people mentally and physically engaged. Cornelissen urges parents and guardians to expose children to dance shows and competitions rather than club environments. “Dance keeps them busy, healthy and motivated. It gives them something positive to work towards,” he adds.

Cornelissen, however, believes long-term change requires proper infrastructure. He is calling for the establishment of community arts centres similar to Pacofs, not only in Heidedal but also in rural areas. “With centres like these, so much can be achieved. Talent can be nurtured properly, and future celebrities can emerge from our communities,” he says.

Community support remains a crucial missing piece. Cornelissen stresses that local leaders and stakeholders need to engage with creatives on the ground. His vision is to open a fully fledged dance academy that will train, mentor and empower young dancers. “We have ideas, plans and proposals. What we need is for leaders to listen and for the community to support initiatives that are already making a difference.”

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.