Young Randburg rider to build on 2025 class debut success

After winning a championship in the PW50 class in 2025, Bromhof-based James Nijmeijer (8) moved up to the SM50 class of the South African short circuit series and delivered an impressive debut season.

The Randburg Sun reports he secured two third-place finishes overall and a second place on one of the eight race days.

He enjoyed a solid season with strong results against riders who have several more years of experience.

Highlights included his first pole position and his first heat win in the class.

It was a challenging year, with a few big crashes and difficult weather conditions, but Nijmeijer took everything in his stride and learnt from each setback.

This will only push him further in 2026, when he will compete in two classes, the SM50 and SM65.

He said he feels happy and proud of his progress.

“It was a big learning year, and every race helped me grow. Racing in the wet and working with coaches helped me learn new skills and become more confident on the bike,” said Nijmeijer.

“I am very proud of how I did in 2025. Getting a few trophies is really special and showed me that my hard work is paying off. I always try my best, and finishing fourth overall in the championship in my first year riding the SM50 made me very proud,” he explained.

Nijmeijer said he valued sportsmanship.

“I always try to support my friends and congratulate them when they do well. I also think my determination and love for racing helped me stand out. I never give up, and I always want to improve.”

He had to adapt quickly to the SM50 class, where the pace is fast and focus is essential.

“I know I still have work to do to keep up with the front guys, but that just motivates me even more. I am very proud of the hard work I put in. I trained a lot and listened to my coaches.”

He will continue racing in the SM50 and will also compete in the 65 class this year.

He said he may join the NSF100.

“I know I need to keep working hard to improve and be more consistent, and I am determined to do that. I love riding with my friends, and I’m really excited about what’s coming in this new year.”

