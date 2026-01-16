KZN dancer to represent South Africa on European dance tour

A talented dancer from Mtubatuba, KZN, who has spent years mentoring others, is set to represent South Africa on the international stage when she tours Europe later this year.

Zululand Observer reports that Cyden Boshoff’s love for dancing began at just five years old, a childhood passion that steadily grew into a life-defining purpose.

By the age of 15, in 2019, she had already taken on an extraordinary responsibility – stepping in to take over her dance school.

Cyden Boshoff. Photo: Supplied

While still developing her own skills, Boshoff became a leader, teacher and mentor, guiding other dancers and shaping the future of the studio.

She now has three branches of her studio, Dance Force Company – in Mtubatuba, Richards Bay and at Grantleigh.

Her dedication soon earned national recognition. In 2021, Boshoff was selected for Team SA at the South African Championships for Performing Arts.

Two years later, in 2023, she was again selected, this time for the Talent Africa South African Team. However, despite the honour of being chosen, financial constraints and matric commitments meant she was unable to attend either international opportunity.

Rather than allowing disappointment to derail her journey, Boshoff turned her focus outward. In 2024 and 2025, she poured her energy into uplifting others, leading her school’s dancers to regional, national and international competitions.

While she waited patiently for her own chance, she helped her dancers shine on stages she had once hoped to step onto herself.

Now, that long-awaited moment has arrived.

In June, Boshoff will have the opportunity to represent Elements of Dance on a European tour to Hungary and Ireland, which includes competing at the European Dance Championships in Dublin.

She will be representing not only Dance Force Company, her dance school, but also her family, her community and South Africa on the international stage.

Cyden Boshoff. Photo: Supplied

The honour, however, comes with significant costs. Expenses include international flights, accommodation, competition and tour fees, costumes, training, visas and daily travel.

Having spent years placing others first and giving back to her dancers, Boshoff now stands on the brink of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Cyden Boshoff. Photo: Supplied.

Coming from a small town, chances like this are rare, and funding them is no easy task.

With support, the financial barriers standing between Boshoff and the international stage can be removed, allowing her to finally take her place and represent South Africa with pride.

To help Boshoff get to Europe, donate via her Back-a-Buddy page.

