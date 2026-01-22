Record number of runners set for 43rd Johnson Crane Marathon  

Thousands of runners will line up at a sold-out 43rd Johnson Crane Marathon outside Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Sunday, reports the Brakpan Herald.

The hosts, Benoni Harriers, will have their hands full as the race has attracted a record crowd for a second straight year since the Covid-19 pandemic.

After a sold-out marathon and half-marathon last year, where over 10 000 runners took over the streets of Benoni and parts of Boksburg, the Harriers increased the cap to 13 500.

Last week, the club announced that the main race and half-marathon were sold out.

“The marathon continues to attract record interest, following its biggest post-Covid event in 2025. The race is known for its family-friendly atmosphere, strong community involvement, and commitment to delivering a quality running experience,” said Ashvin Jivan, the race director.

Strong field

Hollywood Athletic Club’s Skhumbuzo Seme and Nedbank Running Club’s Bernadette McLeod took line honours at last year’s race. Seme won the men’s race in 02:24:42, while McLeod clocked 03:00:44, beating a strong women’s field that included Comrades Marathon gold medalist Nobukhosi Tshuma.

Nedbank’s Kabelo Melamu and Emma Pallant of Peak Performance won the men’s and women’s half-marathon, while national marathon champion Bennet Seloyi and Boksburg resident Samantha Coetzer, third at last year’s ASA half-marathon champs, clinched title honours in the 10km.

Race with a green heart

Jivan said the race, which was started in the early 1980s and has been sponsored by Johnson Crane since its inception, maintains a strong focus on sustainability through its Go Green initiative, which promotes responsible waste management and reduced plastic use.

“Runners are encouraged to dispose of cups and sachets responsibly. Supported by numerous partners and benefiting local charities, the Johnson Crane Marathon remains a proud fixture on the sporting calendar, traditionally held on the last Sunday of January,” he said.

The marathon and half-marathon start at 05:30. The 10km and 5km fun run will follow at 05:45.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.