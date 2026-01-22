Springbok coach slammed for posts about Tony Brown

A New Zealand broadcaster has slammed Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus for his social media posts about attack coach Tony Brown.

Scotty Stevenson has accused Springbok fans of enjoying the chaos and turmoil engulfing their old rivals at the moment.

“I think a lot of people are enjoying the schadenfreude (taking pleasure in the misfortune of another) of the moment, that is for sure. Certainly, South African fans are,” Stevenson said on Sport Nation.

Erasmus himself poured fuel on the fire after posting a tongue-in-cheek social media video celebrating the fact that Brown is staying with the Springboks rather than returning to New Zealand.

The clip showed Brown’s face superimposed onto Leonardo DiCaprio in The Wolf of Wall Street, with the now-famous line: “I’m not f**king leaving.”

Stevenson said the post undermined former coach Scott Robertson during an already volatile period for the All Blacks.

“Rassie Erasmus’s AI post of Tony Brown was childish. I think it does a coaching compatriot in Scott Robertson a massive disservice as well, but that’s stirring the pot and grist for the mill,” he said.

TONY: Razor approached me

