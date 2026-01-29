Mass brawl ends Welsh university rugby derby

A South Wales university derby descended into chaos last night, forcing the referee to abandon the fixture.

Swansea University were hosting Cardiff University at Dunvant RFC in a BUCS Super Rugby clash that carried play-off implications for both sides.

GB News reports that Cardiff led 28-19 late in the contest when a flashpoint near the touchline sparked an all-in confrontation involving both teams. The incident escalated rapidly, with players from both sides rushing in as tempers boiled over close to the perimeter boards.

Spectators were also caught up in the disorder with drinks reportedly thrown as players grappled near the hoardings.

The trigger appeared to be a high tackle, which prompted protests from Cardiff players before referee Adam Jones penalised the infringement. Despite repeated attempts to restore order – including blowing his whistle multiple times – Jones was unable to regain control.

“OK, that’s enough, boys,” Jones said. “This game is abandoned. Boys, take your players away.”

Explaining his decision, the referee added: “That is completely unacceptable what I have just witnessed there from them, OK?

“The game is abandoned it’s as simple as that. Job done. I’m not playing on when that has just happened, boys.”

Jones confirmed that the outcome of the match – including whether Cardiff would receive the points they were on course to claim – would be determined by the competition organisers.

More than 1 000 spectators attended the derby.

Watch the video:

The post 30-man brawl ends Welsh universities match appeared first on SA Rugby magazine.

