Line-up change for Stormers ahead of clash against Sharks

The Stormers and the Sharks are gearing up for a URC rematch with Damian Willemse lined up to start at the fullback.

January 30, 2026
Jacques van der Westhuyzen 1 minute read
Stormers coach John Dobson has made a few telling changes to his team for the United Rugby Championship (URC) derby against the Sharks in Durban tomorrow, with kick-off at 17:00, reports The Citizen.

It is a rematch between the teams after the Sharks won the match in Cape Town last weekend. The defeat was the Stormers’ first in the URC this season.

Damian Willemse lines up at fullback this week, with Jonathan Roche at inside centre and Dylan Maart on the right wing in the three changes to the starting backline. Stefan Ungerer, Jurie Matthee and Warrick Gelant are the backs set to make an impact from the replacements bench in the second half.

Up front, Oli Kebble starts at loosehead prop and there is an all-new lock pairing of Ruben van Heerden and a fit-again Adré Smith.

In the loose trio, Evan Roos makes his return at the back of the scrum, while props Ntuthuko Mchunu and Zachary Porthen and lock JD Schickerling are among the replacements this week.

Dobson said the Stormers would be looking to head into a four-week break with some winning momentum after coming up short a week ago.

“Playing back-to-back derbies against the same opposition is a fairly unique situation and we are desperate to put in a more convincing performance than we managed at home last week,” said Dobson.

“We have been boosted by the return from injury of some key players, and you can be sure that all 23 will be going out there to show what it means to play in our jersey for our fans,” he added.

As things stand in the URC points table, the Stormers are second with 36 points, three behind leaders Glasgow Warriors, but with a game in hand, while the Sharks are 11th with 19 points.

Stormers Team

Damian Willemse, Dylan Maart, Wandisile Simelane, Jonathan Roche, Leolin Zas, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (capt), Cobus Reinach, Evan Roos, Ben-Jason Dixon, Paul de Villiers, Ruben van Heerden, Adré Smith, Neethling Fouché, André-Hugo Venter, Oli Kebble. 
Bench: JJ Kotzé, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Zachary Porthen, JD Schickerling, Marcel Theunissen, Stefan Ungerer, Jurie Matthee, Warrick Gelant.

