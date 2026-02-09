Knysna teens dance their way to Disney parade

Two 13-year-old dancers from Knysna, Chioma Tagbo and Fiah-Bella Fredericks, both learners at Knysna Primary School and members of MACX Academy, are set to receive national colours in May following their outstanding performances at provincial level in December last year.

Tagbo and Fredericks qualified for the national street dance competition ‘Move and Dance Connect’, where they secured top honours, earning the right to represent South Africa at the World Championships in Disney, Florida.

Knysna–Plett Herald reports that the duo will participate in the annual Disney parade and attend exclusive workshops with some of the USA’s top dance choreographers, gaining invaluable international experience.

MACX Academy, a community development programme governed by the NPO Saint Savant, supports around 50 students from rural and central Knysna, providing subsidised dance training and resources.

The programme is non-profit and dedicated to empowering youth through the performing arts.

