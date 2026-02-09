Network Sport

Knysna teens dance their way to Disney parade

A Western Cape duo will take part in the annual Disney parade and attend workshops with leading US dance choreographers, gaining invaluable international experience.

February 9, 2026
Rozano Alie 1 minute read
Fiah-Bella Fredericks (left) and Chioma Tagbo (right) are in sync on stage. Photo supplied

Two 13-year-old dancers from Knysna, Chioma Tagbo and Fiah-Bella Fredericks, both learners at Knysna Primary School and members of MACX Academy, are set to receive national colours in May following their outstanding performances at provincial level in December last year.

Tagbo and Fredericks qualified for the national street dance competition ‘Move and Dance Connect’, where they secured top honours, earning the right to represent South Africa at the World Championships in Disney, Florida.

KnysnaPlett Herald reports that the duo will participate in the annual Disney parade and attend exclusive workshops with some of the USA’s top dance choreographers, gaining invaluable international experience.

MACX Academy, a community development programme governed by the NPO Saint Savant, supports around 50 students from rural and central Knysna, providing subsidised dance training and resources. 

The programme is non-profit and dedicated to empowering youth through the performing arts.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.

February 9, 2026
Rozano Alie 1 minute read

Rozano Alie

This article was written by Rozano Alie from Knysna-Plett Herald.

Related Articles

Germiston father-daughter duo take on 1 526km cycle challenge for Avril Elizabeth Home

5 hours ago

Victory for Proteas at Men’s T20 World Cup opener against Canada

12 hours ago

Oosthuizen rates Perth win among best in his career

February 9, 2026

Sharks enjoy well-earned break before clashes with wounded Lions and in-form Bulls

February 8, 2026
Back to top button