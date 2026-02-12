Quadriplegic engineer (38) makes waves at Midmar Mile

Determination and resilience were on full display at this year’s Midmar Mile as Taariqa Archary (38), an electronic engineer and quadriplegic, took on the internationally renowned open-water swim with a powerful message of hope.

Archary’s life changed dramatically eight and a half years ago after an accident left her quadriplegic. Yet, rather than allowing her circumstances to define her, she has continued to challenge limits and inspire others through her perseverance.

“I was driven by the personal challenge, but more importantly, I wanted to create hope for differently-abled individuals. I want to show that with the right mindset, anything is possible,” she shares.

The Rising Sun reports that being at the start line brought a rush of nerves, but those feelings quickly gave way to excitement once she entered the water. “It was a whirlwind of emotions – definitely nerve-wracking at first, but absolutely amazing once I got into the rhythm,” says Archary.

Her hard work paid off, with the swim exceeding her expectations. Not only did she complete the race, but she also achieved a new personal record, making the experience even more rewarding.

Beyond the physical challenge, Archary used the event as a platform to support a cause close to her heart. Through her family organisation, Hands that SSServe, she is raising funds for the Trojan Neurological Trust, which provides vital therapy for individuals living with neurological conditions.

“Having lived with a disability every day, I know first-hand the profound impact that therapy has had on my life. Hands that SSServe believes everyone deserves access to these life-changing treatments, regardless of their circumstances,” she explains.

With another successful Midmar Mile behind her, Archary is already looking ahead. She confirmed that she plans to return next year with an even bigger goal – to raise greater awareness and significantly more funds for the cause.

Her journey serves as a reminder that courage and determination can turn even the toughest challenges into moments of triumph, inspiring countless others to believe in what is possible.

