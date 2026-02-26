Soweto Derby: Form counts for nothing, says former Kaizer Chiefs star

Former Kaizer Chiefs star Abia ‘Soul Provider’ Nale has warned fans not to judge the upcoming Soweto Derby by the recent poor form of either team, reports Sedibeng Ster.

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are set to face off this Saturday at FNB Stadium in a Betway Premiership fixture. Kick-off is scheduled for 15:00.

Both teams head into the match following disappointing runs, including being knocked out of the Nedbank Cup. However, speaking to Sedibeng Ster Sport, the Sebokeng-born forward insisted that league form is irrelevant once the whistle blows.

“Forget how both teams perform at the moment because form counts for nothing when it comes to the derby. Regardless of how bad we were [in the past], when it comes to the derby, it was a different Chiefs altogether. Everyone would rise to the occasion,” Nale said.

Nale is one of the Vaal players who played in this Soweto Derby during his time at Kaizer Chiefs.

He said one of his memorable derbies was when he scored against Pirates in the Carling Black Label match. Although Chiefs eventually lost that game on penalties, Nale remains one of Amakhosi’s darlings for his performance in the derby.

Nale also played for now defunct Manning Rangers in Durban and was on the books of Golden Arrows before Chiefs. Since retiring from professional soccer, Nale has focused on youth development.

He currently helps his uncle run a soccer academy in the Vaal.

The academy has already produced professional talents such as Lebohang Lesako and Naledi Hlongwane.

When asked who would walk away with derby bragging rights on Saturday, Nale remained loyal to his old club, simply saying: “Amakhosi for Life.”

