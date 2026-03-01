Proteas onto T20 World Cup semis after win against Zimbabwe

South Africa racked up their seventh straight victory at the T20 World Cup, earning a five-wicket win over Zimbabwe in their last Super Eight match in Delhi today.

In the process, after finishing top of their Super Eight group, the Proteas set up a clash against New Zealand in the semifinals in Kolkata on Wednesday, reports The Citizen.

Proteas innings

Set a target of 154 runs to win against Zimbabwe, the SA team got off to a poor start and were in trouble at 28/2 in the fourth over of their innings.

However, big-hitting batter Dewald Brevis spearheaded a successful recovery by hitting 42 runs off just 18 balls to take the game away from the opposition.

He was well supported by Ryan Rickelton (31), David Miller (22), Tristan Stubbs (21 not out) and George Linde (30 not out) as the SA side chased down their target with 13 balls to spare.

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza was the best of their bowlers, taking 3/29 in a futile attempt to keep his team in the hunt.

Zimbabwe innings

Earlier, after winning the toss and choosing to bat, Zimbabwe were carried by middle-order batter Raza, who bashed 73 runs off 43 deliveries, which included four sixes.

Raza was eventually removed by fast bowler Kwena Maphaka when he had him caught by David Miller at cover point in the 17th over.

And after the skipper was dismissed, fellow middle-order batter Clive Madande added 26 not out down the order as Zimbabwe reached 153/7.

Maphaka led the Proteas bowling attack, with the 19-year-old speedster taking 2/21, while seamer Corbin Bosch was rather expensive but grabbed 2/40 to help keep Zimbabwe under pressure at the death.

