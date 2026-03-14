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KZN’s Malan and Austrian partner Krenn take on ‘mammoth’ Cape Epic climb

This year's route from Durbanville to Stellenbosch introduces adjusted distances for elite women, designed to spark earlier attacks and more intense racing.

2 hours ago
Kaylan Geekie 1 minute read
Sanchia Malan and Claudia Krenn. Photo: Absa Cape Epic

Sheffield-based mountain biker Sanchia Malan is gearing up for a crack at a top-10 finish in her third ABSA Cape Epic next week reports North Coast Courier.

The 37-year-old will partner Austrian rider Claudia Krenn for the gruelling race from Durbanville to Stellenbosch from March 15-22. The duo will traverse 707km of rocky, uncompromising trails which includes a mammoth 15 900m of climbing.

Sanchia finished 17th in her debut Epic in 2024, before an 18th-place finish in the mixed pairs event last year.

“Cycling has taken over my life,” said Malan.

”It has been my heart and soul for the last few years.”

Malan and Krenn’s first race together came at last month’s Tankwa Trek in the Karoo, where they placed sixth. They will race the Epic under the Index Property Solutions banner in the UCI women’s elite category.

“With all the international riders, a podium place might be beyond us, but we’ll aim for 10th or better,” she said.

This is the second time Sanchia Malan and Claudia Krenn will team up. Photo: Absa Cape Epic

“There’s a lot of climbing, which suits me because I’m more of a climber because I’m small, and Claudia is too.”

This year, the elite women will race for the same duration, rather than across the same distance as the elite men. The adjusted distances will encourage earlier attacks, smaller time gaps and closer competition.

“The race is still going to be difficult and challenging. It’s not going to be easier, just more intense because the race is shorter.

“We are very excited. Nothing has gone wrong so far; no accidents or illnesses – touch wood, we are good to go.”

2 hours ago
Kaylan Geekie 1 minute read

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Kaylan Geekie

Kaylan has been with The North Coast Courier since 2024 after spending more than a decade as a sports journalist in the United Kingdom. He graduated with First-Class Honours in Sports Journalism from the University of West Scotland and went on to work as the digital editor for Super XV, digital content editor for SCRUM magazine and as a Cricket Scotland correspondent before returning home to South Africa.

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