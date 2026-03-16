Runners gear up for Durban International Marathon

The countdown to the Durban International Marathon has begun, with the date set for May 3.

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) confirms that preparations are entering the final phase, reports Northglen News.

Building on last year’s success, which led to record-breaking participation of more than 6 200 finishers, this year’s event is poised to deliver an even more unforgettable experience.

Participants can choose between the 42km marathon and a 10km road race along Durban’s coastline.

According to the LOC chairperson, Steve Mkasi, the prize pool will attract world-class champions and foster local talent.

“We can feel the energy building. The starting line is coming into view, and it represents a new beginning for so many runners. We are building on the solid foundation of our record-breaking fifth edition, and our team alongside our incredible sponsors and partners, are finalising every detail to ensure that when those runners take off, they experience nothing short of excellence,” he says.

Mkasi emphasised that comprehensive preparations are underway.

“From athlete facilities and course safety to the vibrant spectator experience along the route, we are committed to showcasing the very best of Durban. This year’s marathon will be our most ambitious chapter yet, and we can’t wait to welcome the world to our starting line.”

Organisers have encouraged runners from across the country to secure their entries now.

To enter, visit www.durbanmarathon.co.za.

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