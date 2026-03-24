Young Springs athlete selected for national championships

A young athlete from Springs has made her family and community proud by being selected to represent the Gauteng Schools Athletics team at the upcoming South African National Track and Field Championships next month, reports Springs Advertiser.

The championships will be hosted at the Royal Bafokeng Athletics Stadium in Rustenburg.

Kara Beytell, a learner at Kempton Park High School, earned her place in the team after an impressive performance at the Gauteng Schools Championships in the 1 500m steeplechase in the girls’ U15 category. Kara secured third position, achieving a qualifying time.

“Despite the steeplechase being a relatively new discipline for her, Kara has embraced the challenge and continues to show remarkable determination and growth in the sport,” her mom and fellow athlete, Elaine, says.

Her achievements extend beyond the track, as she recently competed at the Central Gauteng Club Championships, was included in the Central Gauteng Athletics team, and will also compete at the South African National Championship on Saturday at Germiston Stadium.

Elaine spoke with pride as she described her daughter’s athletic journey.

“Kara has been running since the age of six and has consistently competed at the national level over the past five years in both cross country and track and field.

“In addition, she regularly participates in road races ranging from 5km to 15km, where she has earned multiple podium finishes,” she says.

In addition to her national recognition, she has also been a member of the Nedbank Running Club for the past two years, where she recently delivered a standout performance at the Ghubeka AC 10km race.

Competing in the open women’s category, she finished third overall and was crowned the first junior athlete across the line.

Kara says she enjoys road running as it allows her to share her passion with her mother, who is also a dedicated runner and her biggest supporter.

“With her dedication, talent and love for the sport, Kara is undoubtedly an athlete to watch as she continues to make her mark on the national stage,” Elaine explains proudly.

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