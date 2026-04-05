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Young athletes open Hezekiel Sepeng challenge in Potchefstroom

Children will be introduced to fundamentals of athletics during an international competition at the NWU McArthur Athletics Stadium.

1 minute ago
Wouter Pienaar Less than a minute
The next generation of athletes will get an opportunity to experience the thrill of athletics during an Athletics Program tomorrow at the NWU McArthur Stadium. Photo: Wouter Pienaar

Budding track stars aged six to 12 will kick off the Hezekiel Sepeng Invitational with a specialised Kids Athletics Program tomorrow, reports the Potchefstroom Herald.

The initiative, designed to teach the fundamentals of athletics, offers children the opportunity to learn under the guidance of top athletes and coaches from NW Project 350.

The session takes place at the NWU McArthur Athletics Stadium from 15:00 to 16:00.

Beyond the technical skills, the focus will also fall on building discipline, confidence and a winning mindset. This initiative reflects the legacy of Hezekiel Sepeng, Olympic Games silver medalist and the first black South African to win an Olympic medal, inspiring the next generation of athletes.

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1 minute ago
Wouter Pienaar Less than a minute

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Charlene Somduth

Charlene Somduth is a hard news journalist at Caxton Network News. She joined the editorial team in 2026. Charlene started her career in journalism in 2008 and takes a keen interest in writing crime and court articles.

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