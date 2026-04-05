Young athletes open Hezekiel Sepeng challenge in Potchefstroom

Budding track stars aged six to 12 will kick off the Hezekiel Sepeng Invitational with a specialised Kids Athletics Program tomorrow, reports the Potchefstroom Herald.



The initiative, designed to teach the fundamentals of athletics, offers children the opportunity to learn under the guidance of top athletes and coaches from NW Project 350.

The session takes place at the NWU McArthur Athletics Stadium from 15:00 to 16:00.

Beyond the technical skills, the focus will also fall on building discipline, confidence and a winning mindset. This initiative reflects the legacy of Hezekiel Sepeng, Olympic Games silver medalist and the first black South African to win an Olympic medal, inspiring the next generation of athletes.

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