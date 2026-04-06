Questions raised after schools athletics championships postponed

The 2026 South African National High/LSEN Schools Athletics Championship has been postponed, with provinces instructed to halt all travel and logistical arrangements with immediate effect.

George Herald reports that in a letter dated April 3, the Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport confirmed it had been informed by the national Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) that the championship would no longer take place as scheduled.

Schools, parents, coaches and team managers have been notified of the postponement.

Team Western Cape will not travel to Rustenburg today, and all planned transport arrangements have been cancelled.

Authorities have indicated that further details regarding a new date and venue will be communicated once confirmed.

Uncertainty over venue

The announcement follows days of uncertainty surrounding the event, which was initially scheduled for Wednesday until Saturday at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg.

Provincial departments had already finalised travel, accommodation and catering arrangements based on earlier confirmation from national authorities.

However, on Wednesday, provinces were informed that the stadium would no longer be available, with alternative venues in Pretoria or Potchefstroom under consideration. Revised plans included the possibility of daily long-distance travel, raising concerns about the impact on athletes and officials.

It is alleged that the venue is not ready due to ongoing maintenance work that has not been completed in time, although the DSAC has not officially confirmed this.

Criticism and fallout

The situation has drawn sharp criticism from the chairperson of the portfolio committee on sport, arts and culture, Joe McGluwa, who described the postponement as unacceptable and indicative of poor planning.

He said the decision reflected a failure of due diligence, noting that provinces had already incurred significant costs for accommodation, transport and related arrangements. These expenses now risk becoming financial losses and damaging trust among stakeholders.

The committee further highlighted the broader impact on athletes, many of whom had been preparing for months for what is regarded as one of the country’s premier school athletics events.

“This breach of trust is deeply concerning. Communities, learners and educators have planned in good faith, only to be let down,” McGluwa said.

Calls for accountability

Calls have been made for full accountability from the DSAC, including a clear explanation of how the situation unfolded, urgent confirmation of a new venue and date, and a plan to address the financial strain placed on provinces.

Despite the setback, authorities have assured stakeholders that updates will be shared as soon as further clarity is received from national organisers.